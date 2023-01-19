The world’s oldest person, French Nun Sister André, has died. She was born Lucile Randon in 1904, passing away at her nursing home in Toulon, France.

According to The New York Times, Sister André died in her sleep. She saw many wars and significant world events throughout her life, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which she was not afraid of, according to nursing home Ste. Catherine Labouré.

“She kept telling me, ‘I’m not afraid of Covid because I’m not afraid of dying,” Labouré.said.

Sister André contracted COVID just ahead of her 117th birthday. She beat the disease without complications, setting the Guinness World Record for the world’s oldest known COVID-19 survivor.

Sister André saw 18 French presidents and ten popes and served her nation at a hospital.

