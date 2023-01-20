On Feb. 18, Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop artist and HBCU alumni 2 Chainz will headline the live halftime show performance of Honda’s Battle of the Bands (HBOB) Invitational Showcase.

The former Hornet will perform his classics at Alabama State University as part of a historic year in which the first HBCU college hosts HBOB, now in its 18th year. Rickey Smiley, an ASU alumnus and legendary comic, will present the HBOB showcase, while award-winning comedian and actress Loni Love will host the HBOB livestream.

“As an HBCU and Alabama State alum, I am always looking for ways to support the HBCU community and pay it forward and performing at this year’s Honda Battle of the Bands is an incredible way to accomplish it,” said 2 Chainz. “HBOB brings together my commitment to supporting HBCU culture and my love for music and I’m not only excited to perform but looking forward to seeing the talented student musicians shine.”

The final six bands have been selected to represent their alma university and deliver high-energy performances during this well-known celebration of HBCU culture. Each final participating school will get an all-expenses-paid trip to the HBOB showcase, and Honda is increasing award levels for the first time, providing $50,000 to each school to sustain their activities.

“Honda Battle of the Bands has always been more than just entertainment, but an opportunity to share the unique and critical role the nation’s HBCUs play in higher education and society,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “As Honda celebrates our more than 30-year relationship with HBCUs, we are excited to support the music education and career development programs for their students by providing a $50,000 grant to each participating school in this year’s HBOB Invitational Showcase.”

Fans and music enthusiasts can still purchase tickets for the most thrilling marching band event of the year at https://www.hondabattleofthebands.com/. More information is available in the press release linked above. Please let me know if you’d like to spread the news about this great cultural event to your audience.