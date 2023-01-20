It’s still January, and sneakerheads are already looking ahead to Christmas releases. Jordan Brand is rumored to bring back a special edition of the Retro 11, the Defining Moments Pack edition.

The DMP Retro 11 first appeared in 2006 alongside the Retro 6 of the same name. The Retro 11 is reminiscent of the original Concord 11, bringing in Gold elements, specifically to the Jumpman logo and heel tag. Sneaker source ZSneakerHeadz detail that the sneaker will arrive this Holiday season with a $225 price tag.

The news of the sneaker comes after dissapointemnt of a potential re-release of both the Columbia and Gamma colorways of the Retro 11 being nixed. Additional sneakers being released this year in a stacked year for Jordan BRand include White Cement 3s, Thunder Retro 4, Wheat Jordan 13, and Playoff 13.

