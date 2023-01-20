Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share First Image of Their New Baby Esti Maxine Stephens

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have released the first images of their newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

Teigen hit Instagram and shared pictures of her two children, Luna and Miles, holding the newborn.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” wrote Teigen. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!?”

She added, “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the loves and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

Last week, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced the arrival of their new baby. According to PEOPLE, the couple’s latest child was born on Jan. 13.

At a private concert, Legend revealed the couple welcomed “the little baby this morning. He added, “What a blessed day.”

The birth of their child follows the couple’s devastating pregnancy loss in October 2020. Miles Theodore, 4, and Luna Simone, 6, are the couple’s previous children.

“We’re all excited,” Legend said to PEOPLE, “and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Congrats to John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen.