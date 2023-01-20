Regina King Remembers Her Late Son as a ‘Guiding Light’ on His Birthday

Regina King remembers her late son, Ian Alexander Jr, on Instagram, a year after he committed suicide.

Ian would have turned 27 this year. On Instagram, King shared a video of her letting off an orange sky lantern, sharing an emotional tribute.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King wrote. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm

“I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light.”