The third returns in 2023 NBA All-Star voting have returned, showing LeBron James as the overall leading vote leader, but Giannis Antentokounmpo hurdling Kevin Durant for the East lead.

Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes as of Thursday, according to the NBA’s third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant trails by 132,014 votes, with 5,838,182. With 6,506,682 votes, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader. When James is captain, his teams go 5-0 in All-Star Games.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry continues to top all guards in the polls, with 5,151,822 votes. With 4,905,655 votes, Dallas’ Luka Doncic stayed No. 2 behind Curry among West guards.

For East guards, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving continues to lead with 3,968,041 votes, followed by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell with 3,851,233 votes.

Fan voting ends this Saturday. You can see the full returns below.