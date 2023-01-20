The HBO Original series Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel will return for its 29th season on Tuesday, January 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). Winner of 36 sports Emmy® Awards, the new season will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

REAL SPORTS examines the role Hall of Famer Brett Favre is alleged to have played in redirecting millions of dollars away from the poorest residents in the country’s poorest state to his own projects. David Scott reports. Producer: Max Gershberg.

When Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football, it was a shocking event that stunned audiences on national television. The sight of a healthy young athlete going into sudden cardiac arrest was hard for most people to comprehend. Yet, sudden cardiac arrest happens more than 100 times per year to high school athletes around the country. Since only 16 states mandate automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at high school sporting events, the result of these occurrences is often tragic. Soledad O’Brien reports. Producer: Nick Dolin.

Advertisement

Five years ago, REAL SPORTS met Reichen Posey and Jordan Murphy, two survivors of separate mass shootings – Sandy Hook and Aurora, respectively – who bonded over football. Today, Posey is a 6’2” 240-pound defensive end that finished a standout junior season at Murphy’s old high school, where Murphy also serves as an assistant coach. Soledad O’Brien reports. Producers: Katie Melone, Stephen Lorenzo.