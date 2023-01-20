According to a report from AP News, the lawyer for track and field living legend Usain Bolt says that the runner is missing $12.7 million from a bank account he had with a private investment firm in Jamaica called Sticks and Securities Limited.

His attorneys are adamant that if the money is not returned in 10 days that legal action will be taken.

Even though the company hasn’t returned or responded to calls for comments, They have a statement on their website which reads, “We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available.”

