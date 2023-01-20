It’s not often that The Game celebrates 50 Cent so let’s enjoy this while it lasts. Hitting Instagram on the 18th anniversary of his debut album, The Documentary, Game thanked his former collaborator along with Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

“18 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born,” The Game wrote. “All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. @snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation & @50cent helped put the puzzle together.”

The Game was the first G-Unit representative from outside of NYC to be a part of the then-dominating roster consisting of Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and its general, 50 Cent. The album was initially called “Nigga Witta Attitude Vol.1,” but Eazy-E’s wife, Tomica Woods-Wright, legally blocked that N.W.A. title reference from being used.

The album received commercial and critical success, reaching gold status in its first week and 2X platinum within the first two months. The singles that received the most acclaim were 50 Cent-assisted, which many felt was the primary reason for the project’s success. “Hate It Or Love It,” “Westside Story,” and “This Is How We Do” allowed The Game to see the same degree of fame as his Queens boss but left many critics to wonder if this feat was capable with no guest appearances. The album’s production was a Hip-Hop producers’ Hall of Fame, with the likes of Kanye West. Scott Storch, Just Blaze, Timbaland, and Dr. Dre are behind the boards. These fundamental elements make The Documentary The Game’s most notable and successful album to date.