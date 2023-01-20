While Kendrick dropped his 5th studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last May, we’re still getting leaks and unreleased songs from the album. After the album came out, an early version of “Rich Spirit” dropped, and just yesterday, a few more leaks came out, but this time on Spotify.

A Spotify member by the name of Marozy leaked three songs, seemingly from the Mr. Morale era onto Spotify. Moreover, they were a part of a playlist called the “Morale Pack.” In the past, the same user has leaked unreleased songs from Kanye such as “City in the Sky” and “Mr. Miyagi.”

The tracks, however, are still on Spotify and haven’t garnered any response from Kendrick or TDE. The three tracks, “Pure,” “Make Me Happy,” and “Computer Love,” all sound like they were around the same time Kendrick was working on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The tracks feature apparently Baby Keem influence and even have some lines that were used on other songs that made the album. For example, “Make Me Happy” features some lines from “Purple Hearts,” like “Crown on Bob Marley, wrist on Yo Gotti.”

Producer and long-time K.Dot collaborator, Dj Dahi, responded to the leaks, slamming the person who leaked them. He also confirmed that the leaks were songs that were made 4 years ago.

“Why are y’all leaking shit from 4 years ago???” DJ Dahi wrote on twitter. “We didn’t even bounce these records out. These KDot records are strictly demos. Y’all really dying of thirst out here lol.”