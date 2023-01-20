Usain Bolt is missing nearly $13 million after becoming the victim of a scam. Bolt’s legal team stated $12.7 million is missing from his account, which was established with a private investment firm in Jamaica.

According to CBS News, Bolt’s attorney, Linton P. Gordon, supplied a letter to Stocks & Securities Limited requesting that the money be returned. $12,000 is what’s left in Bolt’s account.

“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud, larceny, or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” the letter reads.

Advertisement

Bolt and his attorneys will seek civil and criminal action if the money isn’t returned. The firm has been given a deadline of 10 days.

The firm is currently under investigation, and its website directs urgent inquiries to the Financial Services Commission of Jamaica.

“We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available,” the firm said.