Ahead of his RICO trial, Young Thug might be running into some more legal issues.

According to WSBTV, a courtroom video allegedly shows Young Thug being handed drugs while inside a courtroom. WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden shared the video of the alleged drug trade on his Twitter.

In the video, you can see the alleged trade between Young Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Adams comes up to Thugger, who is seated and shakes his hand. That was apparently when Adams gave the drug, later discovered to be a Percocet, to Thug.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

Authorities caught the act and went to Young Thug, who immediately handed the Percocet over and searched Adams for more drugs. They apparently found more Percocets, weed, and tobacco on Adams who sealed them in plastic and food seasoning to conceal the smell. Adams apparently tried to swallow some of the contraband and was taken to a hospital.

When deputies searched Adams, they found him in possession of Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor of weed, according to investigators. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

After the incident, prosecutors filed a motion to ask the court to “make a finding that Court was delayed” because of the actions of Young Thug and Adams.

However, Young Thug’s attorney, Keith Adams, said that his client was not involved in the co-defendants actions.

“The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom…yesterday,” he stated, as seen below. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. … Did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away.”