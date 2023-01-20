Ahead of his RICO trial, Young Thug might be running into some more legal issues.
According to WSBTV, a courtroom video allegedly shows Young Thug being handed drugs while inside a courtroom. WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden shared the video of the alleged drug trade on his Twitter.
In the video, you can see the alleged trade between Young Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Adams comes up to Thugger, who is seated and shakes his hand. That was apparently when Adams gave the drug, later discovered to be a Percocet, to Thug.
Authorities caught the act and went to Young Thug, who immediately handed the Percocet over and searched Adams for more drugs. They apparently found more Percocets, weed, and tobacco on Adams who sealed them in plastic and food seasoning to conceal the smell. Adams apparently tried to swallow some of the contraband and was taken to a hospital.
After the incident, prosecutors filed a motion to ask the court to “make a finding that Court was delayed” because of the actions of Young Thug and Adams.
However, Young Thug’s attorney, Keith Adams, said that his client was not involved in the co-defendants actions.
“The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom…yesterday,” he stated, as seen below. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. … Did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away.”