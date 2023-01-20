Andre Rison recently revealed in an interview that rapper Tupac Shakur picked up his ex-fiance Left Eye the same night she burned down his house in Atlanta in 1994.

The Ex-NFL star said Tupac pulled up in a limousine and picked up Left Eye the night before she set his mansion on fire on June 9, 1994.

Andre claims that after they left, they “doubled back” to the house and she went inside and saw a platoon of women.

Andre, 55, said Left Eye was upset when she arrived home to see the house full of women. He said the women were with his boys, not him.

“We didn’t sweat nothing. We don’t sweat stuff where I’m from,” he said.

He said his homies had already alerted him that she was seeing Tupac on the low. “But it’s all good though. We weren’t sweating. We just turnt up.”

Watch the video below