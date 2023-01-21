50 Cent’s BMF has already been renewed for a third season. The renewal follows a successful premiere on Jan. 6 that drew 4.1 million viewers across all platforms for its opening weekend of the second season, with some platforms still to report.

As “BMF” ranked as the #1 most socially engaged drama across all networks over debut weekend, fans have been impatiently expecting its return.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

The STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil, all offer new episodes of “BMF” season two. In the United States and Canada, the episodes will have their linear debut on STARZ on Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

If you have yet to tap into the new season you can see the trailer below.