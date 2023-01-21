You must be doing something right if Drake is cosigning you. Today, the Toronto native announces he’s just signed his first female act to his label, OVO Sound. The artist’s name is Naomi Sharon, and Drake has some kind words to share.

Posting to his 129 million followers on Instagram, Drake shares a photo of the cover art to Naomi Sharon’s first single on his imprint, titled “Another Life.” In the caption, he writes, “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met. My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND 🥳😍🦉”

Naomi Sharon shared her gratitude in the comments, writing, “I will be forever thankful for this insane opportunity you gave me. Finally, we can share this with the world. Big love 🤍🕯️”

Boasting 120K followers on Instagram, Sharon also expressed her excitement in an Instagram story, writing, “Words cannot express how happy I am. I can finally share this news with the world. And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity,” she said.

Sharon’s “Another Life’ single is paired with an ethereal visual that perfectly matches the vibe and aesthetic of the song. On the chorus, she croons, “Love is a wicked game, but still we play it. Still we play it.”

Along with “Another Life,” Sharon unveils another single titled “Celestial.”

Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s main producer, also took to Instagram to share his excitement about the new signee. He writes, “I’m honoured to be a part of this journey. I’m so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on.”

Sharon serves as the first female on the OVO roster, joining PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, Popcaan, Dvsn, Baka Not Nice, and Smiley.