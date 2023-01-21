Nia Long calls cap on the rumors that she is currently seeing Omarion.

Long was posing on the red carpet for her latest film, You People, with Omarion, and the two flashed bright smiles, leading The Shade Room to wonder about their relationship status.

Stomping out the fire of “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!”, Long entered the comments and set the record straight. “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”

You hear that, Ime Udoka? AF!

