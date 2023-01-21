The Boy is back with another video, digging back into the HER LOSS album to drop off a look into his life for the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video.

The video is shot from the perspective of “this is 72 hours for us” and follows Drake from a private villa to the Rolex store, club, on stage, dinner, and more.

The video is the second of 2023 for Drake. He previously joined Dancehall superstar Popcaan who announced his new album, Great Is He, will be released on Jan. 27th, via OVO Sound, after unveiling the cover artwork and promising new music earlier this week.

The new album embodies the dancehall superstar’s typical blend of bombast, brooding, and brukking out, while also delving into the genre’s flexibility and importance on current music.

To get fans ready for the forthcoming album, Popcaan teamed with Drake to drop off the first OVO single of 2023 “We Caa Done.” The new single is co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi and comes with a video directed by Theo Skurda during the team’s trip to Turks and Caicos.

“‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said of the single. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

You can hear the new single and see the video below.