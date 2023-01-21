[WATCH] Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant’s Father Nearly Come to Blows at Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, pulled up to Staples Center for a little Friday night basketball. Sharpe is a massive LeBron James fan and also openly admired JA Morant of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Just before the teams left the court for halftime, Sharpe, in his courtside seat, could be seen involved in an altercation with everybody. The main two visibly engaged with Sharpe were Steven Adams and Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant.

Videos of the incident show a chaotic scene with all parties involved being separated. Sharpe can be heard in various clips yelling toward Morant, “I bet you won’t.”

Underrated star of the Shannon Sharpe video is the fella in the glasses trying to spastically hold Steven Adams back… Chris Farley vibes. pic.twitter.com/ZLtEhawsek — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe taking no prisoners pic.twitter.com/OvbHV0KbkQ — Ross Keith (@r_keith_) January 21, 2023

Was Shannon Sharpe screaming “I bet you don’t” or “I bet you won’t”??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nUPqGVPaNW — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) January 21, 2023

Referees and security separated the scene, and cooler heads prevailed. During halftime, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin caught up with Shannon Sharpe, who offered his take on the incident.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F’ me. I said, ‘F’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems.”

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

Later on in the night, Sharpe and Morant would laugh off and hug out the incident.

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023