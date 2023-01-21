Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, pulled up to Staples Center for a little Friday night basketball. Sharpe is a massive LeBron James fan and also openly admired JA Morant of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
Just before the teams left the court for halftime, Sharpe, in his courtside seat, could be seen involved in an altercation with everybody. The main two visibly engaged with Sharpe were Steven Adams and Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant.
Videos of the incident show a chaotic scene with all parties involved being separated. Sharpe can be heard in various clips yelling toward Morant, “I bet you won’t.”
Referees and security separated the scene, and cooler heads prevailed. During halftime, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin caught up with Shannon Sharpe, who offered his take on the incident.
“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F’ me. I said, ‘F’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems.”
Later on in the night, Sharpe and Morant would laugh off and hug out the incident.