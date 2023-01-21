Last year, it was revealed that former talk show host Wendy Williams’ ex husband Kevin Hunter was on the verge of losing everything because of a clause in his divorce agreement. The agreement allowed Wendy to stop paying alimony if she were no longer working on the Wendy Williams Show.

According to the court documents, Kevin depended on the court-ordered spousal payments from Wendy for homeowner association payments, car insurance, and to pay off his outstanding credit card bills.

He released a statement about his financial stress.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills, I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I’m behind on that bill.”

“If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow,” he continued. “My car insurance hasn’t been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”

“My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

“The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me,” Kevin said. “I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Now Kevin has hired a new legal team to go after the money he feels he deserves.

Kev shared the news in a post on Instagram stories.