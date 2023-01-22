Beyonce is officially back and based on the reviews of her performance over the weekend in Dubai, is better than ever, performing an hour-long set of some of her greatest hits at the grand opening of the newest Atlantis resort, The Palm, in Dubai.

The superstar songstress performed a variety of her hits including classics such as “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl,” as well as newer songs including “Freedom,” “Be Alive,” and “Spirit.” She also reportedly performed a cover of Etta James’s “At Last.”

At one point in the performance, her daughter Blue Ivy (who is now 11 years old!) joined her to perform a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl,” from Beyoncé’s2019 The Lion King companion album. Blue Ivy donned a sparkling red gown while her mom rocked a glamorous yellow one for the song. Beyonce also rotated through a series of glamorous looks for the event.

Security for the event was incredibly strict with the approximately 1,000 invited attendees being required to lock up their phones before the show. All live streams from the venue were also cut off shortly before she began performing.

However, many celebrities still made red-carpet appearances including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Chloe Bailey, Amir Khan, Letitia Wright, and more. Jay-Z was also in attendance in his own exclusive box seat. The event culminated with a fireworks display and after-party headlined by Swedish House Mafia.

Although she has been incredibly busy the last four years, Beyonce had not performed a full concert since 2018 when she and husband JAY-Z appeared at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event.

The newest Atlantis resort covers more than 63 hectares and boasts over 795 rooms and suites, no fewer than 90 swimming pools, and at least 17 restaurants, many run by world-famous chefs.