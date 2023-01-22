Rapper Lil Boosie Badazz‘s 21-year-old daughter Iviona, a.k.a. Poison Ivi, came out on Instagram. Intimately hugged up with her girlfriend, Iviona, an aspiring rapper, captioned the image: “Endlessly in love with you.”

Boosie, 40, went viral in February 2020, when he was criticized for comments he made about Zaya Wade, the then-12-year-old child of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Among theBoosi comments Boosie made to Wade was, “Don’t cut his d*ck off, bruh.” He was also asked to leave a Planet Fitness gym in Georgia after his comments about Zaya went viral.



Boosie was also criticized for his parenting which included hiring a stripper for his minor son. Boosie bragged that he hired his son a “bad bitch” to perform fellatio on him for his birthday and allowed the boy to watch adult videos..

Advertisement

At the time, Boosie said watching pornography was more suitable than allowing children to watch “cartoons with two men kissing.” He later said he was only kidding.

Check out his daughter’s post below.