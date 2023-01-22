[WATCH] Young Thug’s Attorney Says Rapper Had Nothing To Do With Drug Delivery In Court

Rapper Young Thug’s attorney says his client had nothing to do with a YSL co-defendant distributing drugs in court on Thursday.

Courtroom video shows co-defendant Kahlieff Adamscurrently serving a life sentence for murder — handing Williams a Percocet pill in open view of deputies in the Fulton County Courthouse. Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug is on trial for RICO gang violations as leader of the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang.

In an interview with WSB-TV, lawyer Keith Adams was adamant that Williams had no idea what he was being given.

“The reality is, Mr. Williams has nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday. One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

He continued: “We don’t know what [the item] is. Did not know what it was. Turned it over to the deputy right away. The deputies took action. The individual who had the contraband – not Mr. Williams – was taken into the back, where I’m told he ingested whatever he had. He had to be taken to the hospital, and as a result, court was terminated for the rest of the day.”