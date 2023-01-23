Boldy James Delivers Surprise Album ‘Indiana Jones’ Less Than Two Weeks After Serious Car Accident

Boldy James Delivers Surprise Album ‘Indiana Jones’ Less Than Two Weeks After Serious Car Accident

While recovering from a serious car accident, Boldy James has dropped off a new album.

Titled Indiana Jones, Boldy’s new album is 17 tracks long and brings in Sir Michael Rocks, Jonathan Chapman, Detroit King Tape, Cassie Jo Craig, Ann One, CHUCKSTAAA, Jai Imani, Sammy Haig, and Gue Wop for features.

On Jan. 9, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident. His publicist released a statement confirming the accident and revealing he had broken vertebrae.

Advertisement