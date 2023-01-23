Capitol Rioter Who Kicked His Feet Up on Nancy Pelosi’s Desk Found Guilty of Eight Jan. 6 Related Charges

The latest conviction for invading the U.S. Capitol is an Arkansas man photographed for kicking back and placing his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. According to the Huff Post, Richard “Bigo” Barnett was found guilty of all charges, eight counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The image of Barnett kicking his feet on Pelosi’s desk became one of the most dominant images from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Sentencing for Barnett is now set for May.

During his testimony, the 62-year-old Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom when he encountered Pelosi’s office. He stated he came across two news photographers who told him to act natural, leading to the infamous picture.

“I was just in the moment,” Barnett said. “I’m just kind of going with the flow at this point.”

Barnett also took a piece of Pelosi’s mail and left a note that read, “Nancy, Bigo was here.” He shouted outside, “We took back our house, and I took Nancy Pelosi’s office!”

Barnett now says he regrets attending the “Stop the Steal” rally held by President Donald Trump as it has caused “misery” for his family.