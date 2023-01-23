The Pink Awards is Atlanta’s only annual philanthropic event where Black excellence and breast cancer awareness unite at the center stage. Guests can purchase tickets now and learn more about the event at www.thepinkawards.com. The event happens on Saturday, February 25, 2023, inside the illustrious Riverside EpiCenter in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Pink Awards raises funds for breast cancer warriors and survivors who cannot pay their monthly household and medical bills due to their inability to remain employed while undergoing chemotherapy. The event also honors global business and community trailblazers who are using their talents and resources to uplift the lives of others.