Drake Brings Out Dipset, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert During Two Shows at Apollo Theater

Drake took over Harlem this weekend, performing a pair of shows at a sold-out Apollo Theater. The show, presented by SiriusXM brought a career range of hits, while also bringing out guests in 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert.

During his time on stage, Drake teased another new album and a run around the country with 21 Savage.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” Drake said. “Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows.”

You can see all the moments and more from the stunning performances below.

Drake brought out Dipset 🦅🗽 pic.twitter.com/aNrW4ZPGpp — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 22, 2023

Drake says we could see another project this year 👀



“We might get bored and make another one…” pic.twitter.com/EAVLbTpzr4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake opens his show at Apollo with ‘Over My Dead Body’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/Modsc7UnDv — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 22, 2023

Drake pulled up in Cam’Ron’s actual pink mink 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RxeGr5E2Bp — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake gives Lil Uzi his flowers 🥹

pic.twitter.com/HPa5iMgydI — RapTV (@Rap) January 23, 2023