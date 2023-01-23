Drake took over Harlem this weekend, performing a pair of shows at a sold-out Apollo Theater. The show, presented by SiriusXM brought a career range of hits, while also bringing out guests in 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert.


During his time on stage, Drake teased another new album and a run around the country with 21 Savage.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” Drake said. “Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows.”

You can see all the moments and more from the stunning performances below.