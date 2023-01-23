Ice Spice Says There is No Beef Between Her and Drake: ‘We Spoke and We’re Good’

The relationship between Drake and Ice Spice was considered rocky, especially after Drake is believed to have targeted the rising star in bars on his HER LOSS album.

Speaking with The New York Times, Ice Spice revealed the two are “cool.”

“We spoke after that a couple times and we’re good,” she added. There’s no beef.”

Fans pointed toward a potential rift because Drake wrapped in his “BackOutsideBoyz” single, The Boy raps:

“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.”

Fans immediately believed that it was about the “Munch” rapper. With the rumors running wild, Ice Spice hit Twitter with the following response:

at least ima 10 🤷‍♀️😂 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022

The two first connected after the “Munch” single blew up, leading to a trip to OVO Fest for Ice Spice to hang with Drake.

On Friday, Ice Spice arrived with a new EP. Named after one of her signature catchphrases, the Bronx rapper delivers Like..?, the first release through her partnership with 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The new project brings the 23-year-old in collaboration with producer RIOTUSA for six new singles, including the previously released bangers “Munch (Feelin U)” and “Bikini Bottom.” The release brings in Lil Tjay for the single “Gangsta Boo.”

The full EP arrives after Ice Spice delivered the new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet.

Prior to its official release, “In Ha Mood” has amassed over 975K views on YouTube, 2.2M streams on SoundCloud, and 70K creations on TikTok. On the single, Ice Spice’s baddie demeanor exudes in the bars as she sidesteps munches, while being the one everyone wants to get next to.