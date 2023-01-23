According to recent reports, Team Roc’s attorneys have dropped their lawsuit against the Mississippi State Penitentiary, but they vow to revisit their concerns if the conditions go downhill again.

The Parchman Farm has undergone several renovations since the lawsuit was filed by Team Roc, but the correctional facility is still open even after several fatal stabbings and unsanitary living conditions at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC has reported that the Parchman Farm has received new stainless steel showers, toilets and sinks after the previous restrooms were crumbling and littered with rat feces. MSP also now boasts new sports facilities including basketball, flag football and boxing and upgraded heating and air conditioning ventilation systems.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means that the lawsuit can be refiled at any time. Team Roc recently visited the MSP with a film crew and the footage is scheduled to be turned over to the Justice Department for further review.