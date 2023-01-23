Jordan Brand is partnering with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction off 23 rare pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13.

Initially designed in 2017 to commemorate The NOTORIOUS B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, the unreleased sneakers were kept under wraps until lately. The year 2023, which reflects Michael Jordan’s renowned jersey number and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, serves as the cornerstone for the relationship, culminating with the Jordan Year 2023 Campaign.

Because of the NOTORIOUS B.I.G.’s effect on hip-hop culture and beyond, 2023 is an appropriate year to communicate a message of self-belief with the globe. The sneakers, which have the shape of Wallace on the tongue and slogans celebrating the rapper’s dedication, will be available exclusively at Sotheby’s.

The sock liner is made of a classic red and black checkered flannel design, a look synonymous with The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. The famed statements “It was all a dream” and “If you didn’t know, now you know” are written on the tongue tag. The aglet is imprinted with the word “dream” on the shoelaces.

“This Air Jordan 13 has been reinterpreted to celebrate the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G., someone who reached for the stars, had the boldest of dreams, with the work ethic to back it up,” explained Reggie Saunders, Vice President of Entertainment Marketing for Jordan Brand.

“This is just the beginning of a journey for us as a brand in 2023,” Shannon Watkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Jordan Brand, explained. “We want to use the power of our Jordan heritage to energize and accelerate self-belief all year long.”

Brahm Wachter, Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables at Sotheby’s, added, “We are thrilled that the Jordan Brand and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation have entrusted Sotheby’s with these exclusive pairs of sneakers honoring the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. as part of the Jordan Year 2023 celebration. The auction marks the only opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to acquire these special limited-edition sneakers that bring together the legacies of the greatest athlete of all time with the greatest rapper ever.”

From Jan. 23 through Feb. 3, 23 pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13 will be auctioned off in an exclusive online auction. The shoes will be offered with an estimated $2,300 – 5,200 and auctioned without reserve, which means that opening bids will begin at $1. The auction proceeds will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which aims to empower inner-city youth through educational learning instruments, sponsorships, grants, and community-based mentorship programs and campaigns, all by its motto, Think B.I.G. “Books Instead of Guns.”

Wayne Barrow, Co-Chair of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, added, “We are excited about this collaboration of excellence and look forward to further empowering youth in our inner-city communities with educational tools and opportunities from the proceeds of the auction.”

The shoes will be displayed at Sotheby’s New York galleries from Monday, Jan. 23, to Friday, Feb. 3. Visit Sothebys.com/JordanxWallace for additional details.