Kanye West Set for Australia Visit to Meet His New Wife’s Family

Kanye West is making a trip to Australia. The rapper and businessman will be making a trip with his new wife, Bianca Censori, to meet her family. According to The Herald Sun, Ye “is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family.”

During the visit, Ye and Censori will spend time in Ivanhoe, where Censori grew up. The two wed in a private ceremony in Utah but did not file any official marriage documents.

Previously, his new wife, Bianca Censori’s family, is elated by the pair’s union.

Speaking with the The Herald Sun, Censori’s sister, Angelina Censori, said “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Another relative, Alyssia Censori, co-signed the joy, stating, “super happy for them both.”

The love for Kanye and Bianca is not universal. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca.

Kardashian long suspected the architectural designer wanted a more intimate relationship with West. A source stated, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

Ye released a song called “Censori Overload” on Instagram last month, in which he rapped on his current situation and his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Instagram removed the song and suspended his account for hate speech, most likely due to his usage of a sound bite from Alex Jones’ alt-right show Infowars and his allusion to his “death con 3” post, which started his downward slide.