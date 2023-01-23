Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue.

The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th anniversary of the renowned venue. The event, presented by Infiniti, also marks the start of HFC’s partnership with the Apollo for the next festival weekend.

“It’s going to be a night to remember to help kick off the Harlem Festival of Culture’s road to the festival with some of my special friends,” Lil’ Kim said to Billboard. “Apollo was like my backyard; I played there so much and every time it was always love. The crowd is always amazing!”

The show will also feature performances from Ashanti, Remy Ma, and Fivio Foreign.

“As we prepared to start on this road to the launch of the festival, we realized that this was also a milestone year for hip-hop and knew that our first major event out of the gate had to be special and center around hip-hop and R&B,” said HFC co-founder and technical & talent producer Yvonne McNair. “One of the tenants of HFC’s mission is to celebrate and preserve the cultural contributions of the Black Diaspora in music, media, art, fashion and entertainment. Hip-hop culture has touched every single part of society, and there is no artist that better represents its far-reaching impact than Lil’ Kim. We’re so thrilled that Kim will help us curate the evening to bring a full, one-of-a-kind music experience to audiences in the city where it all began. We’re also excited to launch this event and our festival journey with our partners.”