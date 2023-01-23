Lil Meech will sidestep charges in connection to his Ft. Lauderdale arrest last month. According to TMZ, Meech will not be charged due to a luggage mixup.

In December, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after security discovered a firearm in his bags. Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech.

Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm. The gun was not loaded at the time, but there was a 15-round magazine in the bag as well. Meech was stated to not have a permit.

The gun belonged to Meech’s bodyguard, who was traveling with the star and admitted that it was his. Meech’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said Meech showed it was his bodyguard’s gun, by showing the receipt, gun case, and permit.

The Broward Co. department also declined to file a misdemeanor charge “because of the facts and evidence available in the case and the statements made by [Lil Meech] and his employee.”