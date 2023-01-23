Pamela Anderson is getting ready to release her memoir. In an excerpt provided to Variety, Anderson revealed Tim Allen, the star of the sitcom Home Improvement, exposed himself to her during the filming on an episode.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,”

In response, Allen released a statement saying, “I would never do such a thing.”

The complete memoir from Pamela Anderson, Love, Pamela, is set to release in February 2022 and will include details of her marriage to Tommy Lee and more.