Photo Recap: Coco Jones Celebrates 25th Birthday with Chance the Rapper, PartyNextDoor, Christina Milian & More in LA

Rising R&B vocalist Coco Jones and Grey Goose celebrated her 25th birthday and the release of her deluxe EP What I Didn’t Tell You over the weekend at Melrose Place, a new LA hotspot.

The Bel-Air star was joined by several notable guests, including GRAMMY-winning rapper Chance The Rapper, actress and singer Amber Riley, multi-platinum songwriter Jozzy, singer and record producer PartyNextDoor, actress Christina Milian, actor Adrian Holmes, and others, who were ecstatic about Coco’s announcement that she’s working on a debut album for next year.

Guests were offered bespoke Grey Goose cocktails named after some of Coco’s favorite tracks from her album during the night.

You can see images from the night below.