Run-DMC is Over: Last Show Ever Marked for Madison Square Garden

Run-DMC is Over: Last Show Ever Marked for Madison Square Garden

In its 50th year, Hip-Hop will soon see the last-ever performance by Run-DMC. According to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, in conversation with Rock The Bells, the group will deliver their last-ever performance at Madison Square Garden this Spring.

“Run-DMC is over,” DMC said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

He added, “The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April.”

Advertisement

The concert will be featured in the last episode of a forthcoming Run-DMC documentary, citing, “we done did what we could do.”

You can see the full conversation to get more details about the show and documentary here.