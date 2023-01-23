Sadé Muhammad makes history at TIME as the first black woman appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Congratulations to Sadé Muhammad who has been named Chief Marketing Officer at TIME. In this role, Muhammad will oversee the brand's integrated marketing, customer success, branded content, and communications.

Announced last week, the role includes Muhammad overseeing the brand’s integrated marketing, customer success, branded content, and communications, as well as TIME’s newly created impact division.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sadé, who has a proven track record of innovation, revenue generation, and building trust with audiences,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. “As TIME enters a pivotal moment in its 100-year history, Sadé’s background as a marketer, trained journalist, and changemaker makes her the perfect person to lead TIME as our Chief Marketing Officer.”

Muhammad transitioned to TIME in January following seven years at Forbes, where she ascended from Brand Producer to Vice President, Representation & Inclusion Practice throughout her employment. While at Forbes, Sade founded Forbes’ Representation & Inclusion Practice, an award-winning B2B ad business that encouraged marketing partners to broadcast DEI as an underpinning to their company’s growth strategy after identifying a gap in thought leadership around equity and inclusion in company design. She has over a decade of experience in marketing and innovating advertising products for the role.

“My passion is harnessing the power of authentic brands to get audiences to listen and, in turn, unlock their unique power to affect change,” said Muhammad. “TIME is one of the world’s most trusted storytellers and I am thrilled to bring our partners’ stories to life with imaginative ideas to inspire a smarter, better marketplace.”

Muhammad graduated BSc, Cum Laude, in Magazine Journalism from Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and was honored as one of the International News Media Association’s 30 Under 30 for Achievement in Advertising.