Future WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick Aliyah Boston has set the South Carolina women’s basketball record 73rd double-double. Boston pulled in 13 points and 14 rebounds as her Gamecocks beat Arkansas in blowout fashion on Sunday.

Boston’s head coach, Dawn Staley, stated her star player is currently unstoppable.

“Mentally tough, mentally strong. Those are the separators for Aliyah,” Staley said to ESPN. “She’s at a place where you really can’t stop her.”

Advertisement

“Coming in [to college], I didn’t really know this was a record,” Boston said. “To do it, is very exciting because, wow, who’d have thought?”

The person Boston passed was Shiela Foster who played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to 1982. She was in attendance for the game and spoke to WIS News 10. “Good players don’t player-hate … it just knocked me down one notch,” Foster said. “It’s all in the Gamecock family. It’s all in the Gamecock house.”

Aliyah Boston is now the South Carolina program leader in career double-doubles, passing Sheila Foster's 41-year record.



"Good players don't player hate…it just knocked me down one notch. It's all in the Gamecock family. It's all in the Gamecock house." #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Ma61S6xF9T — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) January 22, 2023