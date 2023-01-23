As previously reported, a mass shooting unfolded in Monterey Park, California where ten people were killed and countless others injured by a lone gunman at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Now, it’s being reported that the gunman is now dead.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified as as the shooter and was confirmed to be deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Police found the gunman’s body in a white van that was parked in the city of Torrance, a half hour from Monterey Park.

Even though it was being speculated that the shooting was a hate crime, however, no motive for the shooting has been determined. Police have been given a search warrant to go into Tran’s residence.

The Monterey Park tragedy is the 33rd mass shooting in the country this year, prompting lawmakers to create new legislation to curb this consistent gun violence.