2K has announced WWE® 2K23, the newest iteration of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts. The game will be available on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

In honor of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, John Cena, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood legend, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, will appear on the cover of each edition of the game, striking three of his iconic stances.

Bad Bunny, Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year and one of the world’s most streamed artists in 2022, will also make his WWE 2K debut.

WWE 2K23 introduces a distinctive new take on the 2K Showcase, the WWE 2K premiere of the fan-favorite WarGames, and updates to numerous iconic game types. Fans may also expect to see Roman Reigns, “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and other WWE Superstars and Legends.

“It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase,” said John Cena. “2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23.”

“Much like our cover Superstar John Cena, the Visual Concepts team didn’t back down from the challenge to prove that the quality of the WWE 2K franchise is here to stay,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “WWE 2K23 takes a winning formula and adds so much more. We’re especially excited to see how fans react to the 2K Showcase and WarGames.”

The incredibly immersive experience will be enhanced by extremely realistic graphics, animations, camera angles, and lighting, as well as intuitive controls and a new optional pinning mechanic. WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available worldwide via Early Access on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, followed by the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen on Friday, March 17, 2023.

You can learn more about the game here.