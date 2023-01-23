Transgender Activist Group Seeking to Have Aretha Franklin’s “A Natural Woman” Removed from Streaming Services

Aretha Franklin’s classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” is targeted by a transgender activist group based in Norway. According to The New York Post, the group requests the song’s removal on both Apple Music and Spotify, citing the single’s lyrics as offensive.

The Norway-based group, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, stated that single is a source of harm against transgender women.

“Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes,” the organization tweeted. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

The tweet adds, “This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.”

The TCMA is newly founded and is stated to be found exclusively by trans individuals and is “promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.”

The group also cites “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle as transphobic, stating that “only cisgender women can be sex workers.”