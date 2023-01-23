After making the headlines for throwing a violent tantrum during her NoJumper interview while pregnant with Blueface’s baby, Chrisean Rock makes headlines again this week for throwing a punch at a woman at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West reality show.

The now viral footage shows Chrisean sucker punch a woman attendee, but a security guard swiftly broke up the scuffle while Blueface’s alleged BM-to-be taunted the woman. It was later revealed that the woman on the receiving end of the punch was Rock’s former fashion stylist.