On the most recent episode of Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Youg Slime Life co-founder Mondo called out his former partner Gunna for supposedly snitching as a part of the plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

When asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words with Gunna’s name being mentioned, Mondo replied, “I’m talking personally, on everything I love, I’m talking I know what’s going. Boy, you ain’t supposed to do that, my brother. Even if I did be talking to nobody, everybody who got common sense, everybody who’s been in the streets know, you do not, boy, you don’t do no shit like that my brother.”

He went on to say, “I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine n-gga … But certain shit makes you do certain shit … You can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t talked,’ or ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ Come on, my brother. It’s certain shit you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother. You did that.”

When Murph asked if he was calling Gunna a snitch, he responded, “Everybody got the same ears I got? Unless you’re deaf or you’re blind. You took a plea saying you’re the main artist brother, you know this a gang and on top of that you got caught with something and it wasn’t yours, so who else was it? Who doing shit like that? Who doing that?”

Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge this past December and was immediately released from jail after being handed down a five-year sentence with one year time served in prison. The rest of his sentence will be served in the form of 500 hours of community service.

Gunna wasn’t the only YSL member to accept a plea deal, with Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk (Quantavious Grier), Slimelife Shawty (Winnie Lee), Lil Duke (Martinez Arnold) and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy all taking plea deals to avoid stiff jail time.