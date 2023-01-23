According to local news reports, the suspect who was accused of the shooting death of Memphis rap legend Young Dolph walked out of a Texas jail on bond on Christmas Eve.

Shundale Barnett walked out of Tarrant County Jail on bond after being charged as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder on January 12 when he was arrested with the primary suspect Justin Johnson. U.S Marshal Tyreece Miller said that Barnett was charged as an accessory because authorities feel like Barnett assisted Johnson in evading apprehension during a week-long search.

Justin Johnson was transported to the Knox County Indiana Jail and booked on violation of federal supervised release before being transferred to Memphis’ Shelby County Jail. Shundale Barnett was held at the Clay County Jail in Indiana and was also expected to be transferred to Shelby County.

Advertisement

Barnett was released from Indiana’s Clay County Jail on January 21, 2022, but Shelby County authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in February.

“On January 11, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70,” Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden explained. “He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee.”

“We contacted Shelby County and held him on their warrant,” he continued. “And we were contacted on January 21 and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

In April 2022, a new arrest warrant had been issued for Shundale Barnett on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder , but it is still unconfirmed whether or not his incarceration in Texas was related to Dolph’s murder.

Now, Johnson and three other men remain in custody in Memphis with charges related to the slain rapper’s death.

On January 13, Dolph’s estate, his record label Paper Route Empire and the Trap Music Museum launched the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour in New York City.

The tour is scheduled to travel through Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., among other cities.