Don’t Ask Tom Brady About Retirement, He Doesn’t ‘F—ing’ Know

Tom Brady retired once before. After a lackluster season and ending in a WildCard Weekend whimper, Brady is once again facing retirement questions.

Appearing on his Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked about his decision. Brady got a bit spicy, letting Gray know he doesn’t “f*cking” know yet.

“If I knew what I was going to f*cking do I would’ve already f*cking done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you,” Brady barked to Gray’s question.

Tom Brady on his future, via his podcast: pic.twitter.com/fFAq8HOS6d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2023

For the 2022 NFL Season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also was sacked 22 times. Do you think Brady will sit out?