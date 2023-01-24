Tom Brady retired once before. After a lackluster season and ending in a WildCard Weekend whimper, Brady is once again facing retirement questions.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Appearing on his Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked about his decision. Brady got a bit spicy, letting Gray know he doesn’t “f*cking” know yet.

“If I knew what I was going to f*cking do I would’ve already f*cking done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you,” Brady barked to Gray’s question.

Advertisement

For the 2022 NFL Season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also was sacked 22 times. Do you think Brady will sit out?