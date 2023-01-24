LaSheena Weekly, the mother of slain Chi-Town rapper FBG Duck, says that more arrests will be made in connection to her son’s 2020 killing.

Weekly took to IG to let her followers know that the police will be taking more people into custody, captioning a pic of her and her son together at a party.

“THIS JUST IN,,,,MORE AREST BOUT TO B MADE ON MY SONS MURDERRRRR N NOT GON B SATISFIED TILL EVERYONE INVOLVED N I MEAN ‘EVERYONE’ IS LOCKED UP HAVE A BLESSED DAY,” Weekly posted.

Advertisement

FBG Duck was shot in the chest, groin and neck, killing him and injuring two others in a robbery on Chicago’s Gold Coast. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“At approximately 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping,” Chicago Police Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said to the media days after the shooting. “Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here. They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores.”

The men said to be responsible for the shooting were taken into custody in October 2021, but Duck’s mom says that multiple people got arrested for his murder.

“[The feds] just called me and told me they arrested Muwop, they arrested C-Thang, they arrested…two more, five people that they have in custody,” Weekly said in the video. “The lil boy who killed himself August the 24, he was one of the shooters. They shot my son, they just told me that … You heard it from me first. They got they ass. They got them muthafuckas.”

One of the three men who were apprehended for the murder took his own life while behind bars.