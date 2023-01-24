Jim Jones was on hand Saturday night at Drake’s show at the Apollo Theater. At some point during the night, Capo came across New York City mayor Eric Adams, and he asked for a private meeting to discuss how to help Harlem.

“I would love to have a conversation with you in Harlem about Harlem. A lot of people talk about Harlem, but my efforts from Harlem are always from the heart. It’s not been the most conventional, but I take care of a lot of people, and I take care of our neighborhoods.”

Mayor Adams agreed to the meeting and exchanged numbers with Jones to set up a future meeting.

Advertisement

“Harlem ur always on my mind n in my heart but I’m 1 person we gotta do it together each one teach one,” Jones wrote in the caption.