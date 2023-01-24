Words by: Brandon Simmons

In a few months, the family of the late Nipsey Hussle will be going to trial against Hussle’s ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster. Hussle fathered 14-year-old Emani with Foster. It’s been three years since the “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper’s untimely death, and both sides have yet to come up with a solution of who will get custody of Emani.

In November of last year, Nipsey’s mom, brother, and sister met with Foster for mediation but failed to reach an agreement. Shortly after Nipsey was murdered, the family was granted custody of Emani due to claims that Foster has a history of alcohol addiction, substance abuse, and volatile actions. Foster agreed with the family at the time but now insists that the ruling be reversed, citing she agreed to relinquish custody of Emani because she could not take care of her financially.

Foster stated the case.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

The trial is set for April 27 in Los Angeles. Hussle’s family still believes that Foster is unfit to be the guardian of Emani as she will have access to her daughter’s two-million-dollar inheritance if she is granted custody.

