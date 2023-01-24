The MB.02 Jade is the latest generation of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe from PUMA Hoops.

LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 Jade celebrates the Lunar New Year with marbleized gradients of pale green reminiscent of the sacred stone. The shoe also has gold-tone foil outlines of Melo’s iconic wings and his “1 of 1” marking for an ultra-premium finish. To commemorate water as the Chinese zodiac’s element for 2023, the ornate two-tone design is enhanced by a newly dipped droplet look at the midsole.

This fully playable sneaker is as precious as its namesake, featuring innovative PUMA Hoops technology such as NITRO foam. Because of its full-coverage designed nonslip rubber compound and feather (a tribute to Melo’s characteristic wings) tread pattern for better durability and traction, the shoe is also great for rapid cutbacks and spot-up jumpers. Finally, the fit features a revolutionary upper design comprised of engineered woven mesh and multizone blended materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.

Advertisement

The MB.02 Jade will be available for $150 on Friday, Feb.3, through PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, and Champs Sports.

You can see the sneaker below.