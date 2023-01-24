The start of 2023 could be an enormous run for Rihanna. With the Super Bowl performance already booked, Rihanna could soon be an Academy Award winner.

Rihanna is one of the multiple artists nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th annual Oscar awards. The nomination is for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” which was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

According to Billboard, Rihanna is rumored to be a performer on the biggest night in Hollywood. The performance would make her the first person to perform at the Oscars and Super Bowl in the same calendar year since Phil Collins did the same in 2000.

Joining Rihanna as nominees are Lady Gaga, David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and more. You can see the full nominees for Best Original Song below.

Best Original Song

“Lift Me Up”; Music by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rhianna, Tems; Lyric by Coogler and Tems; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios

“This Is a Life”; Music by David Byrne, Ryan Lott, Mitski; Lyric by Lott and Byrne; Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

“Naatu Naatu”; Lyric by Chandrabose, Music by M. M. Keeravani; RRR, Variance Films

“Applause”; Music and lyric by Diane Warren;Tell It Like a Woman, Samuel Goldwyn Films

“Hold My Hand”; Music and lyric by BloodPop (Michael Tucker) and Lady Gaga; Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures