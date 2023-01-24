As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.

The suspect, 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, was arrested after driving to a police station.

California has been the epicenter for the country’s latest mass shootings, that have now climbed to 39 in the first 24 days of 2023. California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of the earlier mass shooting when he was pulled away to be briefed about the second attack.

Advertisement

Four of the shooting victims of the shooting attack were discovered at a mushroom farm while the other three were later found at a nearby trucking business. An eighth victim is being treated in hospital and is in a critical condition.

“This kind of shooting is horrific. It’s a tragedy we hear about far too often, but today it’s hit home here in San Mateo County,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine told the Associated Press that the shootings were committed by a “disgruntled worker”.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay,” Mr Pine said in a statement. “There are simply too many guns in this country and there has to be a change.”

Just hours after the attack, seven were injured and one person was killed in a shooting in Oakland, about 40 miles northeast of Half Moon Bay.